Which of the following is an indicator of a healthy level of emotional intelligence?
A
The ability to recognize and manage one's own emotions effectively
B
Frequently suppressing emotions and avoiding emotional expression
C
Difficulty understanding the emotions of others
D
Reacting impulsively to emotional situations without reflection
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of emotional intelligence (EI). Emotional intelligence refers to the ability to perceive, understand, manage, and regulate emotions in oneself and others effectively.
Step 2: Identify key indicators of healthy emotional intelligence. These typically include recognizing one's own emotions, managing emotional responses appropriately, empathizing with others, and responding thoughtfully rather than impulsively.
Step 3: Analyze each option in the problem to see if it aligns with these indicators. For example, 'The ability to recognize and manage one's own emotions effectively' directly reflects core components of EI.
Step 4: Contrast this with options that indicate poor emotional intelligence, such as frequently suppressing emotions, difficulty understanding others' emotions, or reacting impulsively without reflection, which suggest challenges in emotional regulation and awareness.
Step 5: Conclude that the option describing effective recognition and management of one's own emotions is the best indicator of a healthy level of emotional intelligence.
