Which dimension of wellness includes optimism, trust, and self-confidence?
A
Physical wellness
B
Environmental wellness
C
Emotional wellness
D
Occupational wellness
step by step guidance
1
Understand that wellness is a multidimensional concept, encompassing various aspects of a person's life, such as physical, emotional, environmental, and occupational wellness.
Identify the key terms in the question: optimism, trust, and self-confidence. These terms relate to feelings, attitudes, and mental states.
Recall the definitions of each wellness dimension: Physical wellness relates to bodily health; Environmental wellness concerns the surroundings and their impact; Occupational wellness involves satisfaction and enrichment from work; Emotional wellness involves understanding, managing, and expressing feelings effectively.
Match the key terms optimism, trust, and self-confidence to the dimension that deals with emotions and mental well-being, which is Emotional wellness.
Conclude that the dimension of wellness including optimism, trust, and self-confidence is Emotional wellness.
