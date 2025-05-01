Which of the following is a component typically involved in an emotion?
A
Physiological arousal
B
Muscle atrophy
C
Cognitive appraisal
D
Genetic mutation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of emotion in psychology. Emotions are complex reactions that involve multiple components including physiological, cognitive, and behavioral aspects.
Step 2: Identify the typical components of emotion. These usually include physiological arousal (bodily responses), cognitive appraisal (interpretation of the situation), and expressive behaviors (such as facial expressions).
Step 3: Analyze each option given in the problem: 'Physiological arousal' refers to bodily changes like increased heart rate, which is a known component of emotion; 'Muscle atrophy' is a physical condition involving muscle loss and is unrelated to emotion; 'Cognitive appraisal' is the mental process of evaluating a situation, also a component of emotion; 'Genetic mutation' is a biological change at the DNA level and not directly involved in the immediate experience of emotion.
Step 4: Recognize that the question asks for a component typically involved in emotion, so focus on elements that are part of the emotional process rather than unrelated biological or physical conditions.
Step 5: Conclude that 'Physiological arousal' is a core component of emotion, as it reflects the body's automatic response to emotional stimuli, making it the correct choice.
