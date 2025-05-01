Which of the following clearly influenced Sigmund Freud's theory of development?
A
Cognitive theories of information processing
B
Behaviorist principles of conditioning
C
Humanistic emphasis on self-actualization
D
The concept of unconscious mental processes
Step 1: Understand the context of Freud's theory of development, which is primarily psychoanalytic and focuses on unconscious mental processes influencing behavior and personality.
Step 2: Review the options given and identify which psychological perspective aligns with Freud's ideas. Cognitive theories focus on conscious information processing, behaviorism emphasizes observable behavior and conditioning, and humanistic psychology centers on conscious self-actualization.
Step 3: Recognize that Freud's theory was groundbreaking in emphasizing the role of unconscious mental processes, such as repressed desires and conflicts, in shaping development.
Step 4: Compare this with the other options and note that Freud's work predates and differs fundamentally from cognitive, behaviorist, and humanistic approaches.
Step 5: Conclude that the concept of unconscious mental processes is the key influence on Freud's theory of development, distinguishing it from the other psychological perspectives listed.
