Which of the following topics would most likely be studied by a personality psychologist using the psychodynamic perspective?
A
The effects of neurotransmitters on behavior
B
Unconscious motives and childhood experiences influencing adult personality
C
The impact of group norms on decision-making
D
How reinforcement shapes observable actions
1
Step 1: Understand the psychodynamic perspective in psychology, which focuses on unconscious motives, internal conflicts, and early childhood experiences as key influences on personality development.
Step 2: Review each option and identify which aligns with the psychodynamic approach. For example, the effects of neurotransmitters relate more to biological psychology, not psychodynamic theory.
Step 3: Recognize that the impact of group norms on decision-making is typically studied within social psychology, not the psychodynamic perspective.
Step 4: Note that how reinforcement shapes observable actions is a focus of behavioral psychology, which emphasizes learning through rewards and punishments.
Step 5: Conclude that the topic involving unconscious motives and childhood experiences influencing adult personality best fits the psychodynamic perspective, as it directly relates to the core concepts of this approach.
