Which of the following traits best define the authoritative parent?
A
High responsiveness and high demandingness
B
Low responsiveness and high demandingness
C
Low responsiveness and low demandingness
D
High responsiveness and low demandingness
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the two key dimensions used to classify parenting styles: responsiveness and demandingness. Responsiveness refers to the degree of warmth, support, and acceptance a parent shows, while demandingness refers to the level of control, expectations, and discipline a parent enforces.
Recall the four main parenting styles based on these dimensions: authoritative, authoritarian, permissive, and neglectful. Each style is characterized by a unique combination of responsiveness and demandingness.
Identify the authoritative parenting style as one that combines high responsiveness (warmth and support) with high demandingness (clear rules and expectations). This style balances nurturing with structure.
Compare the other options: authoritarian parents have low responsiveness and high demandingness; permissive parents have high responsiveness and low demandingness; neglectful parents have low responsiveness and low demandingness.
Conclude that the authoritative parent is best defined by high responsiveness and high demandingness, as this combination promotes both emotional support and behavioral regulation.
Watch next
Master Parenting Styles with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah