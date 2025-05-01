Which of the following is a likely characteristic of children raised by authoritarian parents?
A
They usually have strong communication skills and express their emotions freely.
B
They are typically highly independent and self-reliant.
C
They often display high levels of creativity and problem-solving skills.
D
They tend to have lower self-esteem and may be less socially skilled.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of authoritarian parenting: It is a style characterized by high demands and low responsiveness, where parents enforce strict rules and expect obedience without much warmth or open communication.
Recognize the typical outcomes associated with authoritarian parenting, such as children often feeling less supported emotionally and having fewer opportunities to express themselves freely.
Consider psychological research findings that link authoritarian parenting with lower self-esteem in children, as they may internalize criticism and lack confidence.
Note that children raised by authoritarian parents may also struggle with social skills because the parenting style limits their practice in negotiating, expressing emotions, and interacting openly with others.
Compare the given options and identify that the characteristic 'They tend to have lower self-esteem and may be less socially skilled' aligns best with the known effects of authoritarian parenting.
