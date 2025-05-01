According to Diana Baumrind's research, how many distinct parenting styles did she identify?
A
Five
B
Two
C
Four
D
Three
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that Diana Baumrind's research focused on categorizing parenting styles based on dimensions such as responsiveness and demandingness.
Understand that Baumrind originally identified three primary parenting styles: authoritative, authoritarian, and permissive.
Note that later research expanded on her work, sometimes adding additional styles like neglectful or uninvolved, but Baumrind's original model included three distinct styles.
Review the definitions of each style to reinforce the understanding: authoritative (high responsiveness and high demandingness), authoritarian (low responsiveness and high demandingness), and permissive (high responsiveness and low demandingness).
Conclude that the correct number of distinct parenting styles identified by Baumrind in her original research is three.
