According to Baumrind, the four styles of parenting balance which of the following key dimensions?
A
Responsiveness and demandingness
B
Discipline and punishment
C
Communication and control
D
Attachment and independence
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that Diana Baumrind's theory of parenting styles is based on two key dimensions that describe how parents interact with their children.
Identify the first dimension, which is 'responsiveness'—this refers to the degree to which parents are warm, supportive, and attuned to their child's needs.
Identify the second dimension, which is 'demandingness'—this refers to the degree to which parents set rules, expectations, and enforce discipline.
Recognize that Baumrind's four parenting styles (authoritative, authoritarian, permissive, and neglectful) are categorized based on different combinations of high or low responsiveness and demandingness.
Conclude that the correct key dimensions balanced in Baumrind's parenting styles are 'responsiveness' and 'demandingness', rather than the other options like discipline and punishment, communication and control, or attachment and independence.
