Which of the following is a source of intergroup conflict in the workplace?
A
Uniform cultural backgrounds
B
Consistent agreement on goals
C
Competition for limited resources
D
Effective communication between groups
Understand the concept of intergroup conflict: It occurs when different groups within a workplace experience tension or disagreement, often due to competing interests or misunderstandings.
Identify common sources of intergroup conflict, such as competition for limited resources, differences in values or goals, and poor communication.
Analyze each option given: 'Uniform cultural backgrounds' typically reduce conflict, as similarity can promote harmony; 'Consistent agreement on goals' also reduces conflict by aligning group objectives; 'Effective communication between groups' helps prevent misunderstandings and conflict.
Recognize that 'Competition for limited resources' is a classic source of intergroup conflict because when groups vie for scarce resources like time, money, or personnel, tensions arise.
Conclude that among the options, 'Competition for limited resources' best explains a source of intergroup conflict in the workplace.
