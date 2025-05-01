Which of the following techniques is most likely to lead to student empowerment in a social psychology classroom?
A
Delivering lectures without allowing questions
B
Encouraging active participation and collaborative learning
C
Discouraging group work and independent projects
D
Avoiding eye contact with students during discussions
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of student empowerment, which involves giving students a sense of control, confidence, and active engagement in their learning process.
Recognize that techniques promoting active participation and collaboration encourage students to take ownership of their learning, fostering empowerment.
Evaluate each option by considering whether it supports or hinders student engagement and autonomy: lectures without questions limit interaction, discouraging group work reduces collaboration, and avoiding eye contact can decrease connection and motivation.
Identify that encouraging active participation and collaborative learning aligns with principles of empowerment by involving students directly in the learning process and promoting social interaction.
Conclude that the technique most likely to lead to student empowerment is the one that actively involves students and supports their autonomy, which is encouraging active participation and collaborative learning.
