Which of the following is a likely application of the broken windows theory of social deviance in social psychology?
A
Studying the effects of genetic inheritance on aggressive behavior
B
Implementing community policing strategies to reduce visible signs of disorder in neighborhoods
C
Using cognitive-behavioral therapy to treat individual anxiety disorders
D
Analyzing the impact of neurotransmitters on mood regulation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the broken windows theory, which suggests that visible signs of disorder and neglect (like broken windows, graffiti, or litter) in a community can encourage further crime and antisocial behavior.
Step 2: Recognize that this theory is applied in social psychology to explain how environmental cues influence social behavior and community safety.
Step 3: Identify that the theory supports interventions aimed at reducing visible signs of disorder to prevent more serious crimes, such as community policing strategies that focus on maintaining order.
Step 4: Compare the options given and note that studying genetic inheritance, using cognitive-behavioral therapy, or analyzing neurotransmitters relate to biological or individual psychological approaches, not environmental or social cues.
Step 5: Conclude that the application of the broken windows theory aligns best with implementing community policing strategies to reduce visible signs of disorder in neighborhoods.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah