Which of the following is a true statement about social psychology?
Social psychology studies how individuals' thoughts, feelings, and behaviors are influenced by the presence of others.
Social psychology focuses exclusively on the diagnosis and treatment of mental disorders.
Social psychology only examines behavior in solitary individuals, not in groups.
Social psychology is primarily concerned with the biological processes underlying behavior.
Step 1: Understand the definition of social psychology. Social psychology is the scientific study of how individuals' thoughts, feelings, and behaviors are influenced by the actual, imagined, or implied presence of others.
Step 2: Recognize that social psychology is not focused on diagnosing or treating mental disorders; that is the domain of clinical psychology.
Step 3: Note that social psychology studies behavior in social contexts, meaning it examines how people behave in groups or when influenced by others, not just in solitary situations.
Step 4: Understand that social psychology is distinct from biological psychology, which focuses on the biological processes underlying behavior, such as brain function and genetics.
Step 5: Conclude that the true statement about social psychology is that it studies how individuals' thoughts, feelings, and behaviors are influenced by the presence of others.
