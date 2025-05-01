Which of the following statements is most clearly supported by research on social attraction?
A
People are generally more attracted to others who are similar to themselves in attitudes and values.
B
Social attraction is primarily determined by genetic factors.
C
Physical proximity has little influence on the development of social attraction.
D
Opposites tend to attract more strongly than similarities.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of social attraction, which refers to the feelings that draw people together and influence the formation of relationships.
Review research findings on factors influencing social attraction, such as similarity in attitudes and values, physical proximity, and genetic influences.
Recognize that numerous studies have shown people tend to be more attracted to others who share similar attitudes and values, supporting the idea of similarity as a key factor.
Evaluate the other options: genetic factors are not the primary determinant of social attraction, physical proximity actually plays a significant role, and the idea that opposites attract is less supported by empirical evidence.
Conclude that the statement 'People are generally more attracted to others who are similar to themselves in attitudes and values' is most clearly supported by research on social attraction.
