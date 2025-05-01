Which of the following is NOT typically considered a category of societal norms in social psychology?
A
Attitudes
B
Behaviors
C
Emotions
D
Lifestyles
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what societal norms are in social psychology. Societal norms are shared rules or expectations about how people should behave in a group or society.
Step 2: Identify the typical categories of societal norms. These usually include behaviors (actions people are expected to perform), attitudes (shared feelings or opinions), and lifestyles (patterns of living that are socially accepted).
Step 3: Analyze each option given: 'Attitudes', 'Behaviors', 'Emotions', and 'Lifestyles'. Consider whether each fits the definition of societal norms as shared expectations or rules.
Step 4: Recognize that 'Emotions' are internal experiences and not typically categorized as societal norms because norms guide external expressions and social conduct rather than internal feelings.
Step 5: Conclude that 'Emotions' is the correct answer as it is NOT typically considered a category of societal norms in social psychology.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah