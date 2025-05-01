Which of the following is considered a strong external influence on a person's behavior and attitudes about alcohol?
A
Peer pressure from friends or social groups
B
Internal moral beliefs
C
Individual personality traits
D
Personal genetic predisposition
Step 1: Understand the difference between internal and external influences on behavior. Internal influences come from within the individual, such as personal beliefs, personality traits, or genetic predispositions.
Step 2: Recognize that external influences originate from the environment or social context surrounding the individual, such as family, culture, or peer groups.
Step 3: Identify the options given and categorize them as internal or external influences. For example, 'internal moral beliefs,' 'individual personality traits,' and 'personal genetic predisposition' are internal influences.
Step 4: Note that 'peer pressure from friends or social groups' is an external influence because it involves social interactions and pressures from others outside the individual.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, the strong external influence on a person's behavior and attitudes about alcohol is 'peer pressure from friends or social groups' because it directly involves social factors affecting behavior.
