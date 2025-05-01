According to which perspective in social psychology is social order considered paramount and illness viewed as a threat to normal society?
A
The symbolic interactionist perspective
B
The conflict perspective
C
The social constructionist perspective
D
The functionalist perspective
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concepts in the question: social order being paramount and illness viewed as a threat to normal society.
Recall the main perspectives in social psychology and their views on society: the symbolic interactionist perspective focuses on individual interactions; the conflict perspective emphasizes power struggles; the social constructionist perspective looks at how social realities are created.
Understand that the functionalist perspective views society as a system of interconnected parts that work together to maintain stability and social order.
Recognize that from the functionalist perspective, illness disrupts the normal functioning of society and is therefore seen as a threat to social order.
Conclude that the perspective which considers social order paramount and illness as a threat to normal society is the functionalist perspective.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah