Which of the following is Ivan Pavlov most known for in the field of psychology?
A
Formulating the theory of cognitive development in children
B
Discovering the principles of classical conditioning through experiments with dogs
C
Developing operant conditioning and the concept of reinforcement
D
Introducing the concept of the unconscious mind in psychoanalysis
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key figures and their contributions in psychology to understand the context of the question.
Recall that Ivan Pavlov is a famous psychologist known for his work with dogs and learning processes.
Understand that Pavlov's main contribution was discovering how a neutral stimulus can become associated with a meaningful stimulus to produce a learned response, which is the basis of classical conditioning.
Differentiate classical conditioning from other psychological theories mentioned, such as cognitive development (Jean Piaget), operant conditioning (B.F. Skinner), and psychoanalysis (Sigmund Freud).
Conclude that Ivan Pavlov is most known for discovering the principles of classical conditioning through experiments with dogs.
