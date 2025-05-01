Being alert and mentally present for one's everyday activities is known as which of the following?
A
Mindfulness
B
Sleepwalking
C
Automatic processing
D
Daydreaming
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key concept being asked: the problem is about being alert and mentally present during everyday activities.
Recall definitions of the given options: Sleepwalking refers to performing actions while asleep, Automatic processing involves unconscious handling of information, Daydreaming is a shift of attention away from the present moment.
Identify the term that best fits the description of being fully aware and attentive to the present moment, which is a core idea in psychology related to conscious awareness.
Recognize that 'Mindfulness' is the psychological term used to describe the state of being alert and mentally present in the current experience.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Mindfulness' based on its definition and how it contrasts with the other options.
