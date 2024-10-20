Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning41m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology33m
- 11. Personality48m
- 12. Social Psychology41m
1. Introduction to Psychology
Cognitive Psychology
Multiple Choice
If a cognitive psychologist were to criticize a behaviorist, what might they say?
A
Behaviorism is great because it focuses on the most important facet of humanity – behavior.
B
By focusing entirely on behavior, we are limiting ourselves because most psychological phenomena happen in the mind.
C
By focusing entirely on behavior, we fail to consider the social and cultural environment.
D
We should be considering developmental change and stability when examining psychological phenomena.
