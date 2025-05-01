In the context of social psychology, how did advertisers in the early twentieth century use psychological principles to sell products?
A
They relied exclusively on factual product information without considering consumer emotions or motivations.
B
They applied theories of persuasion and social influence to shape consumer attitudes and encourage purchasing behavior.
C
They used psychological principles solely to improve employee productivity, not to influence consumers.
D
They avoided using any psychological techniques, focusing only on product availability.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the historical context of early twentieth-century advertising, where the field of psychology was beginning to influence various domains, including marketing and consumer behavior.
Step 2: Recognize that advertisers moved beyond simply presenting factual product information; instead, they started to incorporate psychological theories to better connect with consumers.
Step 3: Identify key psychological principles used, such as theories of persuasion (e.g., appeals to emotions, social proof, authority) and social influence, which help shape attitudes and motivate purchasing decisions.
Step 4: Analyze how these principles were applied to create advertisements that not only informed but also persuaded consumers by appealing to their desires, fears, and social identities.
Step 5: Conclude that the effective use of these psychological strategies allowed advertisers to influence consumer behavior more powerfully than relying solely on product facts or availability.
