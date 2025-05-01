Which of the following is NOT typically considered a day-to-day consideration behavior performed by a leader in social psychology?
A
Encouraging collaboration among group members
B
Facilitating open communication within the group
C
Setting long-term strategic goals for the organization
D
Providing emotional support to team members
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which focuses on typical day-to-day behaviors of a leader in social psychology. These behaviors usually involve direct interactions and immediate support within a group or team.
Step 2: Identify the behaviors listed: Encouraging collaboration, facilitating open communication, providing emotional support, and setting long-term strategic goals.
Step 3: Recognize that encouraging collaboration, facilitating communication, and providing emotional support are all immediate, interpersonal actions that leaders perform regularly to maintain group dynamics and morale.
Step 4: Understand that setting long-term strategic goals is a more abstract, future-oriented task that involves planning and vision, which is generally not considered a day-to-day behavior but rather a higher-level leadership responsibility.
Step 5: Conclude that the behavior NOT typically considered a day-to-day consideration is 'Setting long-term strategic goals for the organization' because it is more about long-term planning than daily interaction.
