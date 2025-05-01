Which of the following would most likely be of interest to a theorist from the cognitive approach?
A
The influence of genetic inheritance on behavior
B
How individuals process, store, and retrieve information
C
The effects of reinforcement and punishment on learning
D
The role of unconscious drives in shaping personality
1
Step 1: Understand the cognitive approach in psychology, which focuses on mental processes such as thinking, memory, perception, and problem-solving.
Step 2: Identify that a cognitive theorist is interested in how individuals process, store, and retrieve information rather than biological inheritance, behavior consequences, or unconscious drives.
Step 3: Review each option and determine which aligns with cognitive psychology: genetic inheritance relates to biological approaches, reinforcement and punishment relate to behavioral approaches, and unconscious drives relate to psychodynamic approaches.
Step 4: Recognize that the option about how individuals process, store, and retrieve information directly corresponds to the cognitive approach's focus on internal mental processes.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct choice is the one emphasizing mental information processing, as this is the hallmark of cognitive psychology.
