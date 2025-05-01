Which term in social psychology refers to the reduction of personal identity and self-awareness when an individual becomes part of a group?
A
Deindividuation
B
Social facilitation
C
Cognitive dissonance
D
Group polarization
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key concept being asked: the reduction of personal identity and self-awareness when an individual becomes part of a group.
Recall definitions of the given terms: Social facilitation refers to improved performance on tasks in the presence of others; Cognitive dissonance involves discomfort from holding conflicting beliefs; Group polarization is the tendency for group discussion to strengthen the dominant viewpoint.
Identify that the term describing loss of self-awareness and personal identity in a group context is 'Deindividuation'.
Recognize that deindividuation explains behaviors where individuals feel less accountable and more likely to conform to group norms, sometimes leading to impulsive or deviant actions.
Conclude that the correct term matching the description is 'Deindividuation' based on its psychological definition.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah