In cognitive psychology, which of the following statements is most accurate regarding the relationship between cognitive biases and negative outcomes?
A
Only negative biases can have negative outcomes.
B
Both positive and negative biases can lead to negative outcomes depending on the context.
C
Cognitive biases do not influence outcomes.
D
Positive biases always result in positive outcomes.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of cognitive biases: these are systematic patterns of deviation from norm or rationality in judgment, which can affect decision-making and behavior.
Recognize that cognitive biases can be categorized broadly as positive or negative, depending on whether they lead to overly optimistic or pessimistic judgments.
Analyze how both positive and negative biases can influence outcomes: positive biases might lead to underestimating risks, while negative biases might cause excessive caution or avoidance.
Consider the context in which the bias operates, as the same bias can have different effects depending on the situation, meaning that both types of biases can result in negative outcomes.
Conclude that the most accurate statement is that both positive and negative cognitive biases can lead to negative outcomes depending on the context, highlighting the complexity of cognitive processes.
