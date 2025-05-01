In cognitive psychology, intuitive individuals tend to:
A
Rely on gut feelings and make decisions quickly without extensive analysis
B
Base their choices solely on external advice and ignore personal impressions
C
Prefer to gather detailed data and analyze all available information before deciding
D
Consistently avoid making decisions in uncertain situations
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of intuition in cognitive psychology, which refers to the ability to understand or know something immediately, without the need for conscious reasoning.
Recognize that intuitive individuals often rely on their gut feelings or instincts when making decisions, rather than engaging in detailed, analytical thinking.
Consider how intuitive decision-making contrasts with analytical decision-making, where individuals gather and evaluate extensive information before reaching a conclusion.
Evaluate each option in the problem by comparing it to the characteristics of intuitive decision-making: quick decisions based on internal impressions versus slow, data-driven analysis or avoidance of decisions.
Conclude that the option describing reliance on gut feelings and quick decisions without extensive analysis best aligns with the behavior of intuitive individuals in cognitive psychology.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah