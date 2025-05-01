In the context of cognitive psychology, inattentional blindness can best be described as:
A
Being unable to distinguish between different sensory modalities
B
Confusing two similar memories when trying to retrieve information
C
Failing to notice a visible stimulus because attention is focused elsewhere
D
Temporarily losing the ability to recall information due to stress
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of inattentional blindness within cognitive psychology. It refers to a phenomenon where an individual fails to perceive an unexpected stimulus in plain sight because their attention is engaged on another task or object.
Step 2: Review each option carefully and relate it to the definition of inattentional blindness. For example, distinguish between sensory modality confusion, memory retrieval errors, and attention-related perception failures.
Step 3: Identify that 'failing to notice a visible stimulus because attention is focused elsewhere' directly aligns with the core idea of inattentional blindness, which is about attention and perception rather than memory or sensory confusion.
Step 4: Recognize that the other options describe different psychological phenomena: inability to distinguish sensory modalities relates to sensory processing, confusing memories relates to memory errors, and temporary recall loss due to stress relates to stress effects on memory.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of inattentional blindness is the failure to notice a visible stimulus due to focused attention elsewhere, as this matches the established cognitive psychology definition.
