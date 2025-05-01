In social psychology, when people _____, they work together to think and talk through a solution to a conflict. Which term best completes the sentence?
A
compete
B
dominate
C
collaborate
D
avoid
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the meaning of each term in the context of social psychology. 'Compete' means trying to win or gain at the expense of others, 'dominate' means exerting control over others, 'avoid' means staying away from the conflict, and 'collaborate' means working together cooperatively.
Step 2: Analyze the sentence: 'In social psychology, when people _____, they work together to think and talk through a solution to a conflict.' The key phrase here is 'work together to think and talk through a solution,' which implies cooperation rather than competition or avoidance.
Step 3: Match the definitions to the sentence. Since the sentence emphasizes working together and solving a conflict through discussion, the term that best fits is 'collaborate.'
Step 4: Confirm that the other options do not fit the sentence meaning. 'Compete' and 'dominate' imply conflict or control rather than cooperation, and 'avoid' implies not addressing the conflict at all.
Step 5: Conclude that the best term to complete the sentence is 'collaborate,' as it accurately describes people working together to resolve a conflict.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah