Which social psychology theory would be most likely to examine a dyad, focusing on the interactions between two individuals?
A
Cognitive dissonance theory
B
Exchange theory
C
Social identity theory
D
Attribution theory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key term 'dyad' which refers to a group of two individuals interacting with each other.
Step 2: Review the main focus of each theory: Cognitive dissonance theory deals with internal psychological conflict, Social identity theory focuses on group membership and identity, Attribution theory explains how people infer causes of behavior, and Exchange theory examines social interactions as exchanges between individuals.
Step 3: Identify which theory specifically emphasizes the interactions and reciprocal exchanges between two people, which is the core of a dyad.
Step 4: Recognize that Exchange theory analyzes social behavior in terms of costs and rewards between two individuals, making it most relevant to dyadic interactions.
Step 5: Conclude that Exchange theory is the most appropriate theory to examine a dyad focusing on interactions between two individuals.
