The tendency for children to imitate behaviors seen on television best illustrates the importance of which psychological concept?
A
Operant conditioning
B
Cognitive dissonance
C
Classical conditioning
D
Observational learning
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key behavior described in the problem — children imitating behaviors seen on television. This involves learning by watching others rather than through direct experience.
Step 2: Review the psychological concepts provided: Operant conditioning (learning through consequences), Cognitive dissonance (mental discomfort from conflicting beliefs), Classical conditioning (learning through association), and Observational learning (learning by observing and imitating others).
Step 3: Identify which concept best explains learning through imitation without direct reinforcement or association. Observational learning specifically involves acquiring new behaviors by watching models, such as people on television.
Step 4: Recognize that operant and classical conditioning require direct experience with rewards, punishments, or associations, which is not the case here since children are learning by observation.
Step 5: Conclude that the tendency for children to imitate behaviors seen on television best illustrates the concept of observational learning, highlighting the role of modeling in behavior acquisition.
