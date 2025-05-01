In social psychology, crime is best described as an example of deviation from which type of norms?
A
Informal norms
B
Mores
C
Formal norms
D
Folkways
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of norms in social psychology. Norms are the shared rules or guidelines that dictate acceptable behavior within a society or group.
Step 2: Identify the different types of norms: informal norms (unwritten rules like manners), folkways (everyday customs), mores (strongly held norms with moral significance), and formal norms (official laws and regulations).
Step 3: Recognize that crime involves breaking laws, which are codified and enforced by official institutions, making them formal norms.
Step 4: Compare crime to the other types of norms and note that while informal norms, folkways, and mores guide behavior, only formal norms have legal consequences when violated.
Step 5: Conclude that crime is best described as a deviation from formal norms because it involves violating established laws.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah