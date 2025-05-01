A 90-year-old college student exemplifies which concept in developmental psychology?
A
Attachment theory
B
Critical period
C
Imprinting
D
Lifespan development
1
Step 1: Understand the key concepts listed in the problem. Attachment theory focuses on emotional bonds formed early in life, critical periods refer to specific windows in development when certain skills or abilities must be acquired, and imprinting is a rapid form of learning occurring shortly after birth in some animals.
Step 2: Recognize that the example given—a 90-year-old college student—illustrates development occurring throughout the entire life, not limited to early stages or specific critical periods.
Step 3: Identify that 'Lifespan development' is the concept in developmental psychology that studies growth and change from birth through old age, encompassing all stages of life.
Step 4: Connect the example of a 90-year-old actively engaging in learning to the idea that development is continuous and can happen at any age, which is central to lifespan development theory.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct concept exemplified by the 90-year-old college student is 'Lifespan development' because it highlights ongoing development across the entire human life.
