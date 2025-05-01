In the context of cultural psychology, how can cultural mores contribute to tension between different cultural groups?
A
They prevent any form of socialization within cultural groups.
B
They eliminate all differences between groups, promoting complete cultural harmony.
C
They establish differing standards of acceptable behavior, which can lead to misunderstandings and conflict when groups interact.
D
They ensure that all cultural groups adopt the same values and practices.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of cultural mores. Cultural mores are the deeply held norms and values that dictate what is considered acceptable and unacceptable behavior within a particular cultural group.
Step 2: Recognize that different cultural groups have their own unique sets of mores, which means their standards for behavior, customs, and social expectations can vary significantly.
Step 3: Analyze how these differing standards can lead to misunderstandings. When members of different cultural groups interact, they may interpret behaviors through their own cultural lens, potentially seeing actions as inappropriate or offensive based on their own mores.
Step 4: Consider how these misunderstandings can escalate into tension or conflict. Because cultural mores guide social behavior, violations or perceived violations can cause discomfort, mistrust, or hostility between groups.
Step 5: Conclude that cultural mores contribute to tension between groups by establishing differing standards of acceptable behavior, which can create barriers to smooth social interaction and mutual understanding.
