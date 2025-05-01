Which concept in cultural psychology best explains the increase in women working as lawyers and doctors today compared to the 1800s?
A
Operant extinction
B
Classical conditioning
C
Genetic predisposition
D
Social change and shifting gender norms
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concept in cultural psychology that relates to changes in societal behaviors and roles over time.
Understand that operant extinction and classical conditioning primarily explain individual learning processes, not broad societal shifts.
Recognize that genetic predisposition refers to inherited traits, which do not account for rapid cultural changes in professions.
Focus on the idea of social change and shifting gender norms, which explains how cultural values and expectations evolve, influencing women's increased participation in professions like law and medicine.
Conclude that social change and shifting gender norms best explain the increase in women working as lawyers and doctors today compared to the 1800s because these concepts capture how cultural attitudes and roles transform over time.
