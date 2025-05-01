In cultural psychology, what term refers to the cultural standards or judgments of what is and is not right, good, or desirable?
A
Norms
B
Beliefs
C
Values
D
Customs
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is asking for a term in cultural psychology that defines cultural standards or judgments about what is considered right, good, or desirable.
Review the definitions of the options: 'Norms' are rules or expectations for behavior within a culture; 'Beliefs' are convictions or accepted truths held by a group; 'Customs' are traditional practices or habitual ways of behaving.
Recognize that 'Values' refer to deeply held cultural standards that guide judgments about what is important, right, or desirable in a society.
Compare each option to the definition of cultural standards or judgments to identify which term best fits the description.
Conclude that the term 'Values' is the most appropriate because it specifically relates to cultural ideals and judgments about what is considered good or desirable.
