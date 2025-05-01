Which concept in cultural psychology best explains why sociocultural factors are constantly in flux and also differ across groups?
A
Cultural universality
B
Cognitive dissonance
C
Cultural dynamism
D
Biological determinism
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms in the question. The question asks about a concept in cultural psychology that explains why sociocultural factors change over time and vary between groups.
Step 2: Define each option briefly: Cultural universality refers to traits or behaviors common to all humans; Cognitive dissonance is a psychological discomfort from holding conflicting beliefs; Biological determinism suggests behavior is controlled by biology; Cultural dynamism refers to the idea that culture is constantly changing and evolving.
Step 3: Analyze which concept aligns with the idea of sociocultural factors being in flux and differing across groups. Since cultural dynamism emphasizes change and variation in culture, it fits best.
Step 4: Recognize that cultural dynamism highlights the fluid and evolving nature of culture, explaining why different groups have distinct and changing cultural practices.
Step 5: Conclude that the concept of cultural dynamism best explains the continuous change and diversity in sociocultural factors across groups.
