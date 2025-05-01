In cultural psychology, how does culture influence whether a particular behavior is considered acceptable?
A
Culture only affects language, not behavioral norms.
B
Culture determines biological instincts, which in turn dictate acceptable behaviors.
C
Culture provides shared norms and values that define what behaviors are appropriate within a society.
D
Culture has no impact on the acceptability of behaviors, as all behaviors are universally judged.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that culture in psychology refers to the shared beliefs, values, norms, and practices of a group of people that influence their behaviors and perceptions.
Recognize that behaviors are judged as acceptable or unacceptable based on the cultural context, meaning what is considered appropriate in one culture may differ in another.
Identify that culture provides a framework of shared norms and values which guide individuals on how to behave in social situations, shaping their understanding of acceptable behavior.
Acknowledge that culture does not determine biological instincts but rather influences how those instincts are expressed and regulated through learned social norms.
Conclude that culture plays a crucial role in defining acceptable behaviors by establishing collective standards within a society, rather than behaviors being universally judged or solely biologically determined.
Watch next
Master Cultural Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah