How does self-esteem typically influence an individual's ability to communicate effectively?
A
Self-esteem has no impact on communication abilities.
B
Low self-esteem always results in aggressive communication styles.
C
Individuals with high self-esteem are generally more confident and assertive in communication, leading to clearer and more effective exchanges.
D
Individuals with high self-esteem tend to avoid communication altogether due to fear of judgment.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of self-esteem: It refers to an individual's overall sense of self-worth or personal value, which influences their thoughts, feelings, and behaviors.
Recognize how self-esteem affects communication: High self-esteem typically leads to greater confidence and assertiveness, which are important for clear and effective communication.
Consider the impact of low self-esteem: Individuals with low self-esteem may experience anxiety or fear of judgment, which can hinder their ability to communicate openly and effectively.
Analyze the communication styles associated with different levels of self-esteem: High self-esteem is linked to assertive communication, while low self-esteem might lead to passive or avoidant communication rather than aggressive styles.
Conclude that individuals with high self-esteem are generally more confident and assertive in communication, facilitating clearer and more effective exchanges.
