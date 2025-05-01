Which term best describes the ability to recognize and understand another person's feelings and thoughts?
A
Apathy
B
Introspection
C
Sympathy
D
Empathy
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms involved in the question. The question asks for the term that describes the ability to recognize and understand another person's feelings and thoughts.
Step 2: Define each option briefly: Apathy refers to a lack of interest or concern; Introspection is the examination of one's own thoughts and feelings; Sympathy involves feeling pity or sorrow for someone else's misfortune; Empathy is the ability to understand and share the feelings of another person.
Step 3: Compare the definitions to the question. Since the question focuses on recognizing and understanding another person's feelings and thoughts, the term must involve this active understanding and emotional connection.
Step 4: Identify that Empathy specifically involves both recognizing and understanding another person's internal experiences, which matches the question's description.
Step 5: Conclude that Empathy is the best term to describe this ability, distinguishing it from the other options which either lack understanding or focus on self-reflection.
