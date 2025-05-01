Which of the following assertions is supported by research on the development of the self-concept?
A
Children begin to recognize themselves in mirrors by around 18 to 24 months of age.
B
Self-concept remains unchanged throughout childhood and adolescence.
C
Self-concept develops only after children start formal schooling.
D
Infants are born with a fully developed self-concept.
1
Understand the concept of self-concept: It refers to an individual's perception and understanding of themselves, including traits, behaviors, and identity.
Review developmental psychology research on self-recognition: Studies show that children typically begin to recognize themselves in mirrors between 18 to 24 months, indicating the emergence of self-awareness.
Evaluate each assertion based on research findings: For example, the idea that self-concept remains unchanged is inconsistent with evidence showing it evolves during childhood and adolescence.
Consider the timing of self-concept development: Research indicates that self-concept starts developing well before formal schooling, contradicting the assertion that it develops only after schooling begins.
Recognize that infants are not born with a fully developed self-concept; rather, it gradually emerges through interaction with the environment and cognitive development.
