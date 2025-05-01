In cognitive psychology, what does cognitive diversity refer to?
A
The presence of different viewpoints and approaches to problem solving within a group
B
The process of reducing mental effort by using heuristics
C
The similarities in viewpoints and methods in problem solving among individuals
D
The uniformity of cognitive abilities across a population
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'cognitive diversity' by breaking it down into its components: 'cognitive' relates to mental processes such as thinking, reasoning, and problem solving, while 'diversity' refers to variety or differences.
Step 2: Recognize that cognitive diversity involves differences in how individuals think, perceive, and approach problems, rather than similarities or uniformity.
Step 3: Compare the options given: identify which one emphasizes the presence of different viewpoints and approaches within a group, as opposed to uniformity or similarity.
Step 4: Eliminate options that describe uniformity, similarity, or mental shortcuts (heuristics), since these do not align with the concept of diversity in cognition.
Step 5: Conclude that cognitive diversity refers to the presence of different viewpoints and approaches to problem solving within a group, highlighting the value of varied cognitive perspectives.
