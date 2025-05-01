In cognitive psychology, which of the following is considered a type of mental set?
A
Operant extinction
B
Classical conditioning
C
Sensory adaptation
D
Functional fixedness
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a mental set in cognitive psychology: it refers to a tendency to approach problems using a mindset or strategy that has worked in the past, which can sometimes limit problem-solving effectiveness.
Review each option to see if it fits the definition of a mental set:
Operant extinction involves the reduction of a learned behavior when reinforcement stops, which is a behavioral learning process, not a mental set.
Classical conditioning is a learning process where a neutral stimulus becomes associated with a meaningful stimulus, also not a mental set.
Sensory adaptation refers to the diminished sensitivity to a stimulus after prolonged exposure, which is a sensory process, not related to mental sets.
Functional fixedness is a specific type of mental set where a person is unable to see alternative uses for an object beyond its traditional function, making it a classic example of a mental set.
