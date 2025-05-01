Behavior therapy focuses on ________, while psychoanalysis focuses on ________.
A
free association; reinforcement schedules
B
observable behaviors; unconscious processes
C
unconscious processes; observable behaviors
D
cognitive restructuring; dream interpretation
1
Step 1: Understand the core focus of behavior therapy. Behavior therapy primarily targets observable behaviors, aiming to change maladaptive behaviors through techniques like reinforcement and conditioning.
Step 2: Understand the core focus of psychoanalysis. Psychoanalysis delves into unconscious processes, exploring hidden thoughts, desires, and conflicts that influence behavior, often through methods like free association and dream interpretation.
Step 3: Compare the two approaches. Behavior therapy is grounded in observable and measurable behavior changes, while psychoanalysis emphasizes uncovering unconscious motivations and internal psychological conflicts.
Step 4: Analyze the answer choices by matching the correct focus areas. The correct pairing should reflect behavior therapy's focus on observable behaviors and psychoanalysis's focus on unconscious processes.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the one that states 'observable behaviors' for behavior therapy and 'unconscious processes' for psychoanalysis.
