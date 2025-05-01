In the context of social psychology, when someone refers to factories as 'nurseries of disease and vice,' what is the most likely meaning of this phrase?
A
Factories are places where workers receive medical treatment and moral guidance.
B
Factories are designed to prevent the spread of disease and promote virtuous conduct.
C
Factories are environments that foster unhealthy behaviors and social problems among workers.
D
Factories are locations where only physical illnesses are treated.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the phrase 'nurseries of disease and vice' within social psychology, which often examines how environments influence behavior and social conditions.
Step 2: Analyze the metaphorical use of 'nurseries' here, which implies a place where something is nurtured or grows, in this case, 'disease and vice' suggesting negative outcomes.
Step 3: Consider the options given and identify which aligns with the idea that factories contribute to the development or worsening of unhealthy behaviors and social problems among workers.
Step 4: Recognize that the phrase does not imply factories provide medical treatment or moral guidance, nor that they are designed to prevent disease or promote virtue, but rather that they may be environments that foster negative conditions.
Step 5: Conclude that the phrase most likely means factories are environments that foster unhealthy behaviors and social problems among workers, reflecting a critical view of the social and health impacts of factory work.
