In the context of AP Psychology, what does the term 'conservation' refer to?
A
The tendency to focus on only one aspect of a situation while ignoring others.
B
The ability to recall information over long periods of time.
C
The understanding that certain physical properties of objects, such as volume or number, remain the same even when their form or appearance changes.
D
The process of learning through observing and imitating others.
1
Identify that the term 'conservation' is a key concept in developmental psychology, particularly in Piaget's theory of cognitive development.
Understand that 'conservation' refers to a child's ability to recognize that certain properties of objects (such as volume, mass, or number) remain constant despite changes in the object's shape or appearance.
Recall that this concept is typically developed during the concrete operational stage, which occurs roughly between ages 7 and 11.
Note that conservation contrasts with earlier stages where children may focus on one aspect of a situation (centration) and fail to understand that quantities remain the same despite transformations.
Conclude that the correct definition of 'conservation' is the understanding that physical properties remain unchanged even when their outward appearance changes.
