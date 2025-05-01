Which of the following best defines psychology as a scientific discipline?
A
The study of the structure and function of the human brain only
B
The practice of diagnosing and treating physical illnesses
C
The study of behavior and mental processes
D
The analysis of supernatural phenomena and their effects on people
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that psychology is a scientific discipline focused on studying human behavior and mental processes, rather than just physical structures or supernatural phenomena.
Step 2: Recognize that psychology involves systematic observation, experimentation, and analysis to understand how people think, feel, and act.
Step 3: Differentiate psychology from other fields such as neurology (which studies the brain's structure and function) and medicine (which diagnoses and treats physical illnesses).
Step 4: Note that psychology does not involve the study of supernatural phenomena, as it relies on empirical evidence and scientific methods.
Step 5: Conclude that the best definition of psychology as a scientific discipline is 'The study of behavior and mental processes' because it captures the broad scope and scientific approach of the field.
Watch next
Master Intro to Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah