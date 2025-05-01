Children whose parents have an authoritarian parenting style can be ________.
A
highly independent and self-reliant
B
obedient but less socially competent
C
creative and open to new experiences
D
prone to high self-esteem and confidence
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of authoritarian parenting style: it is characterized by high demands and low responsiveness, where parents enforce strict rules and expect obedience without much warmth or open communication.
Recall the typical outcomes associated with authoritarian parenting, which often include children being obedient and proficient at following rules but may struggle with social skills and independence.
Contrast authoritarian parenting with other styles such as authoritative (high demands and high responsiveness) and permissive (low demands and high responsiveness) to see how different parenting styles influence child development.
Recognize that children of authoritarian parents tend to be obedient but may have lower social competence and less creativity due to the restrictive environment.
Conclude that the best fit for the blank is 'obedient but less socially competent' because it aligns with psychological research findings on the effects of authoritarian parenting.
