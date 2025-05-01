Which of the following best describes the typical correlation between parenting styles and children's traits according to psychological research?
A
Authoritative parenting is generally associated with children who are self-reliant, socially competent, and have high self-esteem.
B
Authoritarian parenting is typically linked to children who are highly creative and independent thinkers.
C
Neglectful parenting is usually associated with children who are well-adjusted and have strong social skills.
D
Permissive parenting is most often correlated with children who display strong impulse control and high academic achievement.
Step 1: Understand the four main parenting styles identified in psychological research: authoritative, authoritarian, permissive, and neglectful. Each style has distinct characteristics in terms of parental responsiveness and demandingness.
Step 2: Review the typical outcomes associated with each parenting style based on empirical studies. For example, authoritative parenting is characterized by high responsiveness and high demandingness, often leading to positive child traits.
Step 3: Analyze the traits commonly linked to children raised under each style. Authoritative parenting is generally associated with children who are self-reliant, socially competent, and have high self-esteem.
Step 4: Contrast this with authoritarian parenting, which tends to be linked to children who may be obedient but less socially skilled and less independent, rather than highly creative and independent thinkers.
Step 5: Recognize that neglectful parenting is usually associated with poor social skills and adjustment, and permissive parenting often correlates with children who may struggle with impulse control and academic achievement, rather than excelling in these areas.
