Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning1h 26m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology1h 20m
- 11. Personality1h 17m
- 12. Social Psychology1h 18m
- 13. Stress and Health41m
- 14. Psychological Disorders1h 27m
- 15. Treatment1h 24m
15. Treatment
Behavioral and Cognitive Therapies
Struggling with Psychology?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Lydia struggles with her body image and is referred to a CBT therapist. Which of the following describes how a cognitive behavioral therapist might view the situation?
A
Lydia has an unconscious conflict about her body as a women stemming from childhood trauma.
B
It seems that Lydia's ideal and real selves are incongruous at the moment.
C
Lydia is struggling with biased perceptions. We need to challenge these thoughts and examine how they may be maintaining unwanted behaviors.
D
Lydia must come from a family where she is expected to be perfect, and she will only improve if the entire family works through these unconstructive dynamics.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the core principles of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT): CBT focuses on identifying and challenging distorted or biased thought patterns that contribute to emotional distress and maladaptive behaviors.
Analyze the problem: Lydia is struggling with her body image. A CBT therapist would view this as a result of biased or distorted perceptions about herself, which may be maintaining her negative feelings and behaviors.
Identify the correct perspective: Among the options provided, the CBT approach aligns with the statement that 'Lydia is struggling with biased perceptions. We need to challenge these thoughts and examine how they may be maintaining unwanted behaviors.'
Explain why other options are not CBT-based: For example, the idea of unconscious conflict stems from psychodynamic theory, incongruity between ideal and real selves is a humanistic perspective, and focusing on family dynamics is a systemic or family therapy approach.
Conclude with the CBT approach: The therapist would work with Lydia to identify her biased thoughts, challenge their validity, and replace them with more balanced and constructive thoughts, ultimately helping her improve her body image and related behaviors.
Related Videos
Related Practice