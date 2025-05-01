Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning1h 26m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology1h 20m
- 11. Personality1h 17m
- 12. Social Psychology1h 18m
- 13. Stress and Health41m
- 14. Psychological Disorders1h 27m
- 15. Treatment1h 24m
15. Treatment
Behavioral and Cognitive Therapies
Struggling with Psychology?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is an example of mindfulness meditation?
A
Jeremy is working with this therapist to gradually expose himself to his greatest fear - spiders.
B
Susana has anxiety. Her therapist asks her to provide evidence to support her claim that everyone at work hates her.
C
Adan has depression. He is working on noticing his unproductive thoughts and allowing them to pas through his mind without judgement or reacting strongly to them.
D
Eduardo is having a hard time adjusting to fatherhood. His therapist is helping him navigate this new role.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of mindfulness meditation. Mindfulness meditation involves focusing on the present moment, observing thoughts, feelings, and sensations without judgment, and allowing them to pass through the mind without reacting strongly to them.
Step 2: Analyze each example provided in the problem to determine if it aligns with the principles of mindfulness meditation.
Step 3: Evaluate Jeremy's example. Jeremy is working on exposure therapy, which is a behavioral technique to confront fears, not mindfulness meditation.
Step 4: Evaluate Susana's example. Susana is engaging in cognitive restructuring, a cognitive-behavioral therapy technique to challenge and change unhelpful thoughts, not mindfulness meditation.
Step 5: Evaluate Adan's example. Adan is practicing noticing unproductive thoughts and allowing them to pass without judgment, which aligns with the principles of mindfulness meditation. This makes Adan's example the correct one.
Related Videos
Related Practice